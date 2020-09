Creamy Pumpkin Butter Sandwich Cookies

Rating: Unrated

These were cute and tasty. An adult cookie, brought as dessert to a dinner with my girlfriends. The cookie itself could be a little smaller (used a cutter that was within the 3 in range). After rolling it out to the right thickness and then sandwiching with the filling, it was hefty. I have some leftover dough from the cutouts that I will roll to the right thickness but with a smaller pumpkin shape. The filling could also be thicker, but everything tastes right. Definitely gets one in the Fall spirit!