Creamy Pasta with Asparagus and Smoked Fish
Make a weeknight dinner feel fancy thanks to a not-as-common pasta shape and intensely-flavored smoked fish (choose your favorite). It's like a special seafood restaurant dinner made at home in 30 minutes.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Cook pasta according to package directions.Advertisement
-
Drain pasta, reserving 1/4 cup cooking liquid. Add cream to pasta pot. Bring to boiling. Add asparagus, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer, uncovered, 3 minutes or until asparagus is bright green. Add pasta and fish. Heat through. Stir in lemon zest and juice. Add cooking liquid until sauce reaches desired consistency. Season to taste. Serves 6.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
374 calories; 17 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 57 mg cholesterol; 248 mg sodium. 133 mg potassium; 46 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 942 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 24 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 52 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;