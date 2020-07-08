Creamy Gazpacho

Rating: Unrated

Surprise! The skily creaminess of this soup comes from tofu. It creates a high-protein side-dish soup that's just barely over 100 calories.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large food processor combine tomatoes, roasted red peppers, garlic, tofu, fresh herbs, vinegar, green onions, 1 tsp. salt, and 1/2 tsp. ground black pepper. Cover and process 1 minute or until nearly smooth.

  • Serve gazpacho (chilled if desired) with grilled baguette slices and finish with additional herbs, ground black pepper, shaved Parmesan, and/or a drizzle of olive oil. Serves 4.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
102 calories; 2 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 831 mg sodium. 621 mg potassium; 13 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 9 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1838 IU vitamin a; 28 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 38 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 65 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

