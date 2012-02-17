Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup

Rating: 3.87 stars
38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 4

Some folks say homemade chicken noodle soup helps battle a cold or the flu, but even doubters agree its comforting flavor has great appeal. This version serves a crowd and is creamy and rich without added cream.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker combine chicken broth, the water, chicken, carrots, celery, mushrooms, onion, thyme, and garlic pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 6 to 8 hours or on high-heat setting for 3 to 4 hours.

  • If using low-heat setting, turn cooker to high-heat setting. Stir in cream cheese until combined. Stir in uncooked noodles. Cover and cook for 20 to 30 minutes more or just until noodles are tender.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
170 calories; 6 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 54 mg cholesterol; 401 mg sodium. 322 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3887 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 7 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

38 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 20
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 4
sherlock56outl
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2018
This soup is easy to make and quite good. I used regular cream cheese, because I had it instead of the lower fat, so I can't speak as to whether that made a difference or not but the cheese makes a wonderful addition.
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 03/17/2020