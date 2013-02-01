Creamy Chicken Enchiladas with Spinach

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 4 Ratings

Flag this recipe as a crowd-pleasing choice for potlucks and casual parties. Chicken and spinach create the tasty filling and sour cream makes up the sauce for this Mexican recipe favorite.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

prep:
55 mins
bake:
40 mins at 350°
stand:
5 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan combine chicken and enough water to cover. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 12 to 14 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (170°F); drain. Using two forks, pull chicken apart into bite-size shreds.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine shredded chicken, spinach, and 1/2 cup green onions; set aside. For sauce, in a medium bowl stir together sour cream, yogurt, flour, salt, and cumin. Stir in milk and chile peppers. Divide sauce in half.

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. For filling, combine chicken-spinach mixture and one portion of the sauce; divide mixture into 12 portions. Place one portion of the filling near one edge of a tortilla; roll up tortilla. Place filled tortilla, seam side down, in an ungreased 3-quart rectangular baking dish. Repeat with the remaining tortillas and the remaining filling.

  • Spoon the remaining sauce over tortilla rolls. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake, uncovered, about 40 minutes or until heated through and cheese is lightly browned. Let stand for 5 minutes before serving. If desired, garnish with cilantro and serve with salsa and/or additional green onions.

Tips

Prepare as directed through Step 3. Cover baking dish with plastic wrap and chill for 2 to 24 hours. Cover and chill the remaining sauce in a separate container. To serve, preheat oven to 350°F. Remove plastic wrap; spoon the remaining sauce over tortilla rolls. Cover with foil. Bake for 65 to 70 minutes or until heated through. Continue as directed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
247 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 4g; cholesterol 44mg; sodium 395mg; carbohydrates 23g; fiber 1g; protein 18g.
Advertisement

Reviews

4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/24/2020