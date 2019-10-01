Creamy Chicken Alfredo Tortellini Soup

Rating: Unrated

We love this chicken soup recipe for its delicious creaminess and comforting flavors, but it's quick prep time helps too. After a little chopping and a few stirs, you can leave the rest of the work entirely up to your slow cooker.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5- to 6-qt. slow cooker combine the broth, cream, wine, and garlic. Stir in chicken. Cover and cook on low 4 to 6 hours.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, stir together butter, flour, and basil. Stir into mixture in cooker with the pasta, spinach, and tomatoes. Turn to high. Cover and cook 45 to 60 minutes more or until pasta is tender and mixture is bubbly and slightly thickened, stirring once. Stir in cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
679 calories; total fat 44g; saturated fat 25g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterol 212mg; sodium 852mg; potassium 520mg; carbohydrates 30g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 36g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 3222IU; vitamin c 17mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 64mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 233mg; iron 3mg.

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/23/2020