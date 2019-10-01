Creamy Chicken Alfredo Tortellini Soup
We love this chicken soup recipe for its delicious creaminess and comforting flavors, but it's quick prep time helps too. After a little chopping and a few stirs, you can leave the rest of the work entirely up to your slow cooker.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
679 calories; total fat 44g; saturated fat 25g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 11g; cholesterol 212mg; sodium 852mg; potassium 520mg; carbohydrates 30g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 36g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 3222IU; vitamin c 17mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 7mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 64mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 233mg; iron 3mg.