Creamy Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Dumpling Pie

Our mouths are watering just thinking about the creamy sausage and shrimp with a rich Cajun-spiced sauce mixture. And the cornmeal dumplings take this one-pot dish to the next level in flavor and texture.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 4- to 6-qt. Dutch oven melt butter over medium-high heat. Add shrimp and 1/2 teaspoon of the Cajun seasoning. Cook and stir until shrimp are opaque, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer shrimp to a bowl.

  • Add the next four ingredients (through bell pepper) to the Dutch oven. Cook and stir 7 to 10 minutes or until onion is tender. Add the chicken broth and potato. Bring mixture to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, about 10 minutes or until potato is tender. In a small bowl whisk together the cream and flour; whisk into Dutch oven. Cook and stir about 3 minutes or until mixture is thickened. Remove from heat; stir in the shrimp and remaining Cajun seasoning.

  • Drop Cornmeal Dumplings in 10 mounds over the mixture. Cover and simmer 10 to 12 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean (don't lift lid during cooking). If desired, sprinkle with parsley.

DIY Cajun Seasoning

If you're out of Cajun seasoning, swap it out for Creole seasoning or mix up a batch of your own: Stir together 2 Tbsp. each packed brown sugar and paprika; 1 Tbsp. kosher salt; 2 tsp. each dried oregano and thyme, crushed; 1 tsp. each garlic powder and ground cumin; 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper; and 1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper.

Nutrition Facts (Creamy Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Dumpling Pie)

Per Serving:
673 calories; 40 g total fat; 22 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 353 mg cholesterol; 1489 mg sodium. 779 mg potassium; 37 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 44 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 1616 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 70 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 309 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Cornmeal Dumplings

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine flour, cheese, cornmeal, baking powder, and salt. In a small bowl combine egg, milk, and melted butter. Add egg mixture to flour mixture. Stir with a fork until moistened.

