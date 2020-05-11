Creamy Cajun Shrimp and Sausage Dumpling Pie

Add the next four ingredients (through bell pepper) to the Dutch oven. Cook and stir 7 to 10 minutes or until onion is tender. Add the chicken broth and potato. Bring mixture to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer, covered, about 10 minutes or until potato is tender. In a small bowl whisk together the cream and flour; whisk into Dutch oven. Cook and stir about 3 minutes or until mixture is thickened. Remove from heat; stir in the shrimp and remaining Cajun seasoning.