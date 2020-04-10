Creamy Beef and Tortellini Soup

Rating: Unrated

A creamy base combined with mushrooms and sirloin steak make this soup recipe taste like a hearty stroganoff.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Sprinkle meat with salt and pepper. In a 5- to 6-qt. Dutch oven melt butter over medium-high heat. Add meat, half at a time, and cook and stir 2 minutes or until slightly pink in center. Remove meat.

  • Add mushrooms, onion, and garlic to Dutch oven. Cook over medium heat 5 to 7 minutes or until onion is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in broth, tomato paste, and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to boiling. Stir in agnolotti. Boil gently 3 to 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.

  • In a medium bowl whisk together sour cream and flour. Whisk about 1 cup of the hot broth mixture into sour cream mixture; return to remaining hot broth mixture in Dutch oven. Cook and stir until slightly thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir 1 minute more. Stir in meat; heat though. Top servings with parsley.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
323 calories; 16 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 88 mg cholesterol; 925 mg sodium. 479 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 5 g sugar; 24 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 478 IU vitamin a; 6 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 6 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 29 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 134 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

