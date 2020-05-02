Cream Pie Whoopie Pies

Advertisement

Spread filling on bottoms (flat side) of half of the cookies. Top with remaining cookies, flat side on filling. Wrap individually and chill up to 3 days. Makes 10 whoopie pies.

For filling: In a medium bowl beat butter on medium 30 seconds. Beat in marshmallow creme and remaining 2 tsp. vanilla until fluffy. Beat in powdered sugar.

Using a large (3 Tbsp.) cookie scoop, drop 20 mounds of dough 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets. Bake 10 minutes or until edges are firm and bottoms start to brown. Remove; let cool on wire racks.

For cookies: Preheat oven to 350°F. Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl beat shortening on medium 30 seconds. Add 1 cup granulated sugar, the baking soda, and salt; beat until combined. Beat in egg, buttermilk, and 1 teaspoon vanilla. Beat in flour until combined.

Coconut Cream Whoopie Pies: Prepare filling as above, except add 1/4 teaspoon coconut extract to the filling. Prepare cookies as above. Roll edges of filled cookies in toasted coconut. Nutrition Facts per serving: Same as above except 543 calories, 81 g carbohydrate, 22 g total fat (10 g sat. fat), 22 g cholesterol, 315 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 10% iron

Banana Cream Whoopie Pies: Mash 1 banana (1/2 cup) with 1 Tbsp. lemon juice. Prepare cookies as directed, except reduce buttermilk to 1 cup; beat half the banana mixture into cookie batter with buttermilk. Prepare filling as directed, except beat remaining banana mixture into filling with marshmallow creme and increase powdered sugar to 2 1/2 cups. Nutrition Facts per serving: same as above except 580 calories, 94 g carbohydrate, 62 g total sugar, 2% Vitamin C, 308 mg sodium, 4% calcium

Double-Chocolate Cream Whoopie PIes: Prepare cookies as directed, except reduce flour to 2 1/4 cups and combine with 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder. Prepare filling as directed, except add 1 Tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder with powdered sugar. Nutrition Facts per serving: same as above except 520 calories, 6 g protein, 2 g fiber, 11% iron

Strawberry Cream Whoopie Pies: Prepare cookies as directed, except add 1/8 tsp. liquid red food coloring to batter with buttermilk. Prepare filling as directed, except fold in 6 Tbsp. finely crushed freeze-dried strawberries. Nutrition Facts per serving: same as above except 550 calorie, 84 g carbohydrate, 53 g total sugar, 317 mg sodium, 4% calcium, 10% iron