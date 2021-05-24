Cream Cheese Frosting

Rating: Unrated

If you've got these four basic ingredients on hand you can make your own cream cheese frosting recipe from scratch faster than making a trip to the store for purchased frosting. Spread it onto red velvet cake, pumpkin bars, carrot cake, or another favorite dessert.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
about 3-1/2 cups
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla with an electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Gradually beat in powdered sugar to reach spreading consistency. This frosts tops and sides of two 8- or 9-inch layers. (Halve the recipe to frost a 13x9x2-inch cake.) Cover and store the frosted cake in refrigerator.

Cocoa-Cream Cheese Frosting:

Prepare as above, except beat 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder into the cream cheese mixture and reduce powdered sugar to 5 to 5 1/2 cups.

Per Serving:
348 calories; fat 14g; cholesterol 41mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 56g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 1g; sugars 55g; protein 1g; vitamin a 485.9IU; folate 4mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 116mg; potassium 30mg; calcium 20.2mg.
