Cream Cheese Danishes

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Guests don't have to know you took a shortcut on this elegant breakfast pastry by using purchased puff pastry. It looks and tastes amazing!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw fruit if frozen. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

  • In a medium bowl beat cream cheese with a mixer on medium until smooth. Beat in sugar, lemon juice, and vanilla. In a small bowl stir together fruit and preserves.

  • On a lightly floured surface, roll one puff pastry sheet into a 10 1/2-inch square. (Keep remaining sheet chilled.) Cut into nine 3 1/2-inch squares; place on a baking sheet. Prick with a fork to within 1/2 inch of edges. Combine egg and 1 Tbsp. water; brush over squares. Spread each square with 1 Tbsp. cream cheese mixture; top with about 1 1/2 Tbsp. fruit mixture.

  • Bake 15 to 18 minutes or until golden. Remove; let cool on wire racks. Repeat with remaining puff pastry. Makes 18.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
200 calories; 11 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 23 mg cholesterol; 139 mg sodium. 31 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 159 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 16 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
07/08/2020
Easy to make. I took to a brunch and they were a HUGE hit with every single person.
