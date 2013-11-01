Cranberry Turkey Cabbage Wraps
Try this lean lunch or dinner recipe with leftover turkey or store-bought rotisserie chicken. It's a light take on classic holiday flavors.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Immerse cabbage leaves, four at a time, in boiling water. Cook 2 to 3 minutes or until leaves are just wilted. Using a slotted spoon, carefully remove leaves; drain well.Advertisement
In a large skillet heat olive oil over medium heat. Add turkey, apple, cranberries, green onions, and cumin. Cook and stir until heated through and apple just begins to soften. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Divide turkey mixture among cabbage leaves; roll up, tucking in sides.
Spread whole cranberry sauce over bottom of a 2-quart baking dish. Add cabbage rolls, seam side down. Cover with foil. Bake 15 to 20 minutes or until heated through.