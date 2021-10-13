Cranberry Salsa Macha

Rating: Unrated

Salsa macha is an oil-based, chile-nut salsa from Veracruz, Mexico, that's often served with fish. Our taste panel wanted to put it on just about everything. Use it as a dip, topping for your favorite protein, on avocado toast, just about anything.

By Kate Ramos
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
20
Yield:
2 1/2 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stem, seed, and, if desired, devein chiles. Cut into 1/4-inch pieces.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium saucepan combine grapeseed oil, garlic, and sunflower kernels; cook over medium about 15 minutes or until garlic is golden. (Garlic will take about 4 minutes to brown once the oil comes to a simmer.)

  • Remove grapeseed oil mixture from heat. Add chiles, cranberries, chia seeds, and hibiscus; let cool 30 minutes.

  • Transfer mixture to a food processor. Add vinegar, mint, and 2 tsp. kosher salt; pulse nine to 10 times or until mixture is emulsified and sunflower kernels are broken up but the mixture isn't a paste.

  • Serve over eggs, grilled fish, or with bread for dipping. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks. Makes 2 1/2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
241 calories; fat 24g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 7g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 16g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 3g; protein 1g; vitamin a 569.8IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 10.5mcg; sodium 114mg; potassium 59mg; calcium 11mg; iron 0.6mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/14/2021