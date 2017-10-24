Cranberry-Rosemary Galette

Pastry for Single-Crust Pie

In a medium bowl stir together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 tsp. salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/4 cup shortening and 1/4 cup butter until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. cold water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening, using 1 Tbsp. cold water at a time (no more than 5 Tbsp. total), until all flour mixture is moistened. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together.