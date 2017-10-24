Cranberry-Rosemary Galette

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This ruby-red galette features three sources of sweet-tart goodness: fresh cranberries, dried cranberries, and cranberry juice, while a bit of savory rosemary balances out the sugar.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare pastry. On a large piece of lightly floured parchment paper, roll pastry to a 13-inch circle. Slide parchment and pastry onto a baking sheet. Set aside.

  • For filling: In a medium saucepan combine both cranberries, sugar, cranberry juice, and orange zest and juice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in chopped rosemary. Let cool slightly.

  • Spoon cranberry mixture onto the center of pastry, leaving 1 1/2 inches of border uncovered. Using parchment, lift and fold pastry edge over filling, pleating as necessary. Sprinkle filling with walnuts. If desired, brush pastry with milk.

  • Bake 45 minutes or until crust is golden. Cool slightly before serving. Garnish with rosemary leaves.

Pastry for Single-Crust Pie

In a medium bowl stir together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 tsp. salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/4 cup shortening and 1/4 cup butter until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. cold water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening, using 1 Tbsp. cold water at a time (no more than 5 Tbsp. total), until all flour mixture is moistened. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together.

Make-Ahead Tip

After Step 3, cover galette on parchment with plastic wrap; freeze until firm. Transfer to a freezer container; freeze up to 1 month. Bake at 375°F covered with foil for 15 minutes. Uncover; bake 45 minutes more or until golden.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
516 calories; 23 g total fat; 8 g saturated fat; 7 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 20 mg cholesterol; 263 mg sodium. 167 mg potassium; 76 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 45 g sugar; 5 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 330 IU vitamin a; 24 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 73 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 27 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

quilts4nana
Rating: 5 stars
12/22/2017
Really tasty. A nice twist on cranberry sauce. Fast, easy especially with a good quality store crust, and very flexible, e.g., add or substitute diced apples, raisins, blueberries, other dried fruit.
