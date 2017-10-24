Cranberry-Rosemary Galette
This ruby-red galette features three sources of sweet-tart goodness: fresh cranberries, dried cranberries, and cranberry juice, while a bit of savory rosemary balances out the sugar.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Prepare pastry. On a large piece of lightly floured parchment paper, roll pastry to a 13-inch circle. Slide parchment and pastry onto a baking sheet. Set aside.Advertisement
-
For filling: In a medium saucepan combine both cranberries, sugar, cranberry juice, and orange zest and juice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 20 to 25 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat. Stir in chopped rosemary. Let cool slightly.
-
Spoon cranberry mixture onto the center of pastry, leaving 1 1/2 inches of border uncovered. Using parchment, lift and fold pastry edge over filling, pleating as necessary. Sprinkle filling with walnuts. If desired, brush pastry with milk.
-
Bake 45 minutes or until crust is golden. Cool slightly before serving. Garnish with rosemary leaves.
Pastry for Single-Crust Pie
In a medium bowl stir together 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 tsp. salt. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/4 cup shortening and 1/4 cup butter until pieces are pea size. Sprinkle 1 Tbsp. cold water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening, using 1 Tbsp. cold water at a time (no more than 5 Tbsp. total), until all flour mixture is moistened. Gather pastry into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together.
Make-Ahead Tip
After Step 3, cover galette on parchment with plastic wrap; freeze until firm. Transfer to a freezer container; freeze up to 1 month. Bake at 375°F covered with foil for 15 minutes. Uncover; bake 45 minutes more or until golden.