Cranberry-Ricotta Pancakes with Salted Maple Butter

Rating: Unrated

Ricotta cheese in the pancake batter delivers both fluff and richness to these pancakes flecked with fresh cranberries and slathered in a salted maple butter. It's a fun pancake flavor twist for fall and winter months.

By Kate Ramos
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary test

total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
20 pancakes
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Remove 2 Tbsp. zest and squeeze 1/4 cup juice from oranges. In a large bowl whisk together zest and juice, egg yolks, ricotta, and milk until smooth.

    Advertisement

  • In a medium bowl combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and 1 tsp. kosher salt.

  • For batter: Add flour mixture to ricotta mixture and stir until just barely combined. (A few lumps are fine.)

  • Place egg whites in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with whisk attachment. Whisk on high until stiff peaks form (tips stand straight). Fold half of the whites into the batter. Add remaining whites; gently fold them in until mostly blended but some streaks of egg whites remain.

  • Heat a greased griddle or skillet over medium. Add batter in 1/4-cup scoops. Top each pancake with 1/2 to 1 Tbsp. chopped cranberries. Cook 2 to 3 minutes per side or until golden. (Keep warm in an oven on low while you cook the remaining pancakes.) Serve pancakes with Salted Maple Butter and, if you like, maple syrup. Serves 6.

Salted Maple Butter

In a medium bowl combine 1/2 cup softened unsalted butter, 3 Tbsp. maple syrup, and 3/4 tsp. kosher salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
540 calories; fat 31g; cholesterol 198mg; saturated fat 15g; carbohydrates 55g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 3g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 26g; protein 13g; vitamin a 1011.6IU; vitamin c 10.5mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.7mg; niacin equivalents 1.9mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 74.6mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 620mg; potassium 312mg; calcium 291mg; iron 2.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/14/2021