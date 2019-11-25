Cranberry Pull-Apart Coffee Cake

Rating: Unrated

Add some happy to your morning with this easy baked pull-apart coffee cake.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 13x9-inch baking pan. Arrange biscuit quarters in an even layer in bottom of pan. In a small bowl stir together brown sugar, cinnamon, and ginger. Sprinkle over biscuits in pan. Top with cranberries and pecans. Drizzle with butter.

  • Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until golden. Cool slightly in pan on a wire rack.

  • In a small bowl stir together powdered sugar, vanilla, and enough milk to make icing of drizzling consistency. Drizzle over coffee cake. Serve warm.

Change Up the Flavor

Try chopped dried apricots, cherries, dates, or raisins for the cranberries; swap walnuts, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, or almonds for the pecans. You can also sprinkle in a little flaked coconut and some mini chocolate chips.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
420 calories; 18 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 21 mg cholesterol; 553 mg sodium. 331 mg potassium; 64 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 40 g sugar; 5 g protein; 2 g trans fatty acid; 254 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 3 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 24 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

