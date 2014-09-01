Cranberry-Pistachio Pancakes
Learn how to make pancakes with autumn flair so you can wake up your morning with fall flavors! A stack of cranberry pancakes (topped with pistachios) is a natural pairing to the nearly-mandatory maple syrup drizzle that finishes things off.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip:
To make 1 1/2 cups sour milk, place 4 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 1/2 cups total liquid; stir. Let stand for 5 minutes before using.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
154 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 17 mg cholesterol; 224 mg sodium. 109 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 46 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 39 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 112 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;