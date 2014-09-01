Cranberry-Pistachio Pancakes

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
Learn how to make pancakes with autumn flair so you can wake up your morning with fall flavors! A stack of cranberry pancakes (topped with pistachios) is a natural pairing to the nearly-mandatory maple syrup drizzle that finishes things off.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a medium bowl combine egg, buttermilk, and oil. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be slightly lumpy). Stir in the 1/3 cup pistachios and the dried cranberries.

  • For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup of the batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet, spreading batter if necessary. Cook over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until pancakes are golden brown. Turn over when surfaces are bubbly and edges are slightly dry. Serve warm. If desired, top with butter and finely chopped pistachios and serve with syrup.

*Tip:

To make 1 1/2 cups sour milk, place 4 1/2 teaspoons lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1 1/2 cups total liquid; stir. Let stand for 5 minutes before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
154 calories; 6 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 17 mg cholesterol; 224 mg sodium. 109 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 46 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 39 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 112 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

