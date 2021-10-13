Cranberry Pisco Sour

Get a head start on this holiday cocktail for your party by making the cranberry simple syrup up to a day in advance.

By Kate Ramos
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

10 mins
5 hrs 40 mins
1
  • For simple syrup: In a medium saucepan combine granulated sugar and the 1 cup cranberry juice. Heat over medium-high, whisking to dissolve sugar. Bring to a simmer; remove from heat. Stir in cranberries. Let stand 30 minutes. Cover and chill at least 4 or up to 24 hours.

  • Strain cranberries, reserving syrup. Place superfine sugar in a bowl. Working with a few at a time, roll cranberries in the sugar. Let dry on a parchment-lined baking sheet at least 1 hour. Thread onto cocktail picks.

  • For each cocktail, in a cocktail shaker combine pisco, the 1 oz. cranberry juice, the lime juice, egg white, and 1/2 oz. of the cranberry syrup. Shake 15 to 20 seconds. Fill cocktail shaker two-thirds full with ice; shake 20 seconds. Strain into a cocktail glass. Add three or four drops bitters to the cocktail and garnish with sugared cranberry skewer. Makes 1.

Use pasteurized egg whites if serving to anyone with a compromised immune system.

NA per serving: 11 calories, 0 g protein, 3 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 2 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 0 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 0% iron

NA per serving: 44 calories, 0 g protein, 12 g carbohydrate, 0 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 0 mg cholesterol, 0 g fiber, 12 g total sugar, 0% Vitamin A, 1% Vitamin C, 0 mg sodium, 0% calcium, 0% iron

214 calories; carbohydrates 18g; sugars 16g; protein 2g; vitamin a 70.5IU; vitamin c 14.3mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; folate 2.1mcg; sodium 29mg; potassium 71mg; calcium 4mg; iron 0.1mg.
