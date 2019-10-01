Cranberry Pie with Honey Meringue
Here, Erin tempers tart a cranberry filling with a stunning honey-sweetened meringue. Toast the meringue with a kitchen torch for that gorgeous golden brown.
Cranberry Pie with Honey Meringue
Ingredients
Directions
-
For filling: In a 4- to 5-quart pot combine cranberries, the 1 cup sugar, the orange juice, cinnamon, ginger, cloves, and salt. Cook over medium-high until mixture comes to a simmer, stirring constantly.Advertisement
-
Reduce heat to medium-low and continue to cook 15 to 17 minutes or until cranberries burst and mixture thickens slightly, stirring occasionally. Stir in butter. Let cool completely.
-
Place oven rack in lower third of oven. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spoon cooled filling into pie crust. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until crust is golden brown and filling is bubbly. Let cool completely.
-
For meringue: In a large heatproof bowl whisk together honey, the 1/3 cup sugar, the egg whites, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla. Set bowl over a large saucepan of simmering water (being careful that bowl doesn't touch water).
-
Cook, whisking constantly, 8 to 10 minutes or until mixture reaches 160°F (or 145°F for at least 3 minutes). Using a mixer with a whisk attachment, whip mixture to medium-stiff peaks.
-
Pile meringue on top of filling. If desired, toast meringue with a kitchen torch. Serves 8.
Tips
The pie can be made up to 1 day ahead through Step 4. It's best to add the meringue before serving. The meringue will hold up for up to 2 hours.
Tips
If you don't have a thermometer, or just for extra security, use whites from pasteurized whole eggs.
Nutrition Facts (Cranberry Pie with Honey Meringue)
Erin's All-Buttah Piecrust
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a medium bowl whisk together flour and salt. Using your hands, toss butter through flour until each piece is well-coated. Cut butter into flour by pressing butter between your fingers and thumbs, flattening the cubes into big shards. For a flaky crust, mix until butter pieces are about the width of walnut halves. For a sturdier crust (for custard pies and for use with decorative techniques), mix until the butter is about the size of peas.Advertisement
-
Make a well in center of flour mixture. Start by adding 1/4 cup ice water and tossing the flour mixture gently (rather than stirring) to moisten and incorporate the water without overworking the flour. Continue adding water, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, and tossing until dough comes together. (Dough should hold together easily without feeling wet or sticky.)
-
Form dough into a disk and wrap tightly in plastic wrap. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes and up to overnight.
-
Once well chilled, roll out dough on a lightly floured surface until it's about 1/8-inch thick. Press firmly and evenly, rotating the dough as you work to prevent sticking without adding too much flour. (Ideally dough will also be about 1 inch wider than your pie plate on all sides.)
-
To transfer dough to pie plate, starting at one end of dough, wrap it around the rolling pin. Lift pin to edge of pie plate and unfurl the dough. Press dough into the base of the pie plate and trim excess dough to 1/2 inch around outside edge of pie plate. Tuck dough under to be flush with the outer rim of pie plate. Crimp edges as desired, then refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
-
To parbake: Use a fork to prick chilled crust all over base and sides. Cut a square of parchment paper slightly larger than pie plate and press it into base of chilled crust. Fill crust with pie weights (such as dried beans) to brim, making sure weights are flush against sides. Place pie plate on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Bake on bottom rack of 425°F oven (preferably on a preheated baking stone) 12 to 15 minutes or until outer edge begins to brown. Remove parchment and pie weights and bake 2 to 3 minutes more or until bottom crust appears set. If crust puffs at any point, prick air bubble with a fork to deflate. Let cool completely before filling. Makes one single crust.
Tips
Make dough, wrap tightly, and refrigerate up to 2 days. For longer storage, wrap in plastic wrap then heavy foil and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw overnight in refrigerator and let stand at room temperature to soften slightly.
Cinnamon Crust
Add 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon and 1/2 tsp. freshly grated nutmeg to the flour.
Gingerbread Crust
Add 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, 3/4 tsp. ground ginger, 1/2 tsp. ground allspice, and 1/4 tsp. ground cloves to the flour.