Cranberry-Orange Spread

Rating: 4.3 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

For a Christmastime treat, sandwich this festive fruit combo between sugar cookies.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large heavy saucepan combine cranberries, the water, and orange juice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 5 minutes or until cranberries pop. Remove from heat; cool for 1 hour.

  • Transfer cranberry mixture to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until smooth; return to saucepan. Stir in sugar and stick cinnamon. Bring to boiling, stirring constantly; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 25 minutes or until mixture is thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Remove and discard stick cinnamon.

  • Cool before serving. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.

Gift It

Ladle hot cranberry mixture into hot, sterilized 4-ounce canning jars, leaving a 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner for 5 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Makes six 4-ounce jars.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
53 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 0 mg sodium. 11 mg potassium; 14 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 13 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 0 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Lori Grindstaff
Rating: Unrated
11/24/2015
Why all the sugar? Most other recipes call for 1 cup which is plenty!
