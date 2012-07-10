Cranberry-Orange Spread
For a Christmastime treat, sandwich this festive fruit combo between sugar cookies.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large heavy saucepan combine cranberries, the water, and orange juice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 5 minutes or until cranberries pop. Remove from heat; cool for 1 hour.
Transfer cranberry mixture to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until smooth; return to saucepan. Stir in sugar and stick cinnamon. Bring to boiling, stirring constantly; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 25 minutes or until mixture is thickened, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Remove and discard stick cinnamon.
Cool before serving. Store in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks or freeze for up to 6 months.
Gift It
Ladle hot cranberry mixture into hot, sterilized 4-ounce canning jars, leaving a 1/4-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims; adjust lids. Process filled jars in a boiling-water canner for 5 minutes (start timing when water returns to boiling). Remove jars from canner; cool on wire racks. Makes six 4-ounce jars.