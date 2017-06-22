Cranberry Orange Rosemary Cocktail
Give your favorite sparkling drink a holiday twist by adding cranberry and rosemary. The additions add a delicious flavor and play up a traditional holiday color scheme.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Heat water to boiling in microwave. Add rosemary sprig to water and let steep 10 minutes. Discard rosemary sprig.
-
In a 1-quart freezer container, combine cranberry juice, rosemary water, and Triple Sec. Cover and freeze 8 hours or until ready to use.
-
To serve, scoop frozen cranberry mixture into champagne flutes, filling about 1/2 full. Top with Prosecco and garnish with sprigs of fresh rosemary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
97 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 12 mg sodium. 53 mg potassium; 10 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 IU vitamin a; 12 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 8 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;