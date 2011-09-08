Cranberry-Fig Relish

Rating: 4.1 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 10 Ratings
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a food processor or using a hand food chopper, process or chop figs until they are in large pieces. Add cranberries and process or chop until mixture is coarsely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl; if desired, add mint.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl stir together marmalade and vinegar. Add to cranberry mixture; mix well. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours.

*Tip:

If using frozen cranberries, measure them while frozen. Let stand at room temperature about 15 minutes to thaw slightly before processing.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Prepare as directed. Place in an airtight container. Seal; chill for up to 3 days. Or label and freeze for up to 6 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 13 mg sodium. 96 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 49 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019