Cranberry-Fig Relish
Ingredients
Directions
In a food processor or using a hand food chopper, process or chop figs until they are in large pieces. Add cranberries and process or chop until mixture is coarsely chopped. Transfer to a medium bowl; if desired, add mint.
In a small bowl stir together marmalade and vinegar. Add to cranberry mixture; mix well. Cover and chill for at least 2 hours.
*Tip:
If using frozen cranberries, measure them while frozen. Let stand at room temperature about 15 minutes to thaw slightly before processing.
Make-Ahead Directions:
Prepare as directed. Place in an airtight container. Seal; chill for up to 3 days. Or label and freeze for up to 6 months. Thaw overnight in the refrigerator.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
88 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 13 mg sodium. 96 mg potassium; 23 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 49 IU vitamin a; 5 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;