Cranberry Drop Cookies
Add walnuts to your dried cranberry cookies for pleasant nuttiness and saltiness. Crank up the nutrition of these healthy cookies even more by using white whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose.
*Tip:
To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until nuts are slightly golden brown, stirring once or twice. Cool completely.
**Tip:
To add a slightly different flavor to these cranberry-nut cookies, use orange- or raspberry-flavor dried cranberries.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
90 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 49mg; potassium 30mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiber 1g; sugar 7g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 81IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 10mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 12mg; iron 0mg.