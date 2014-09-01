Cranberry Drop Cookies

Add walnuts to your dried cranberry cookies for pleasant nuttiness and saltiness. Crank up the nutrition of these healthy cookies even more by using white whole wheat flour instead of all-purpose.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
7 mins at 350° per batch
Servings:
60
Yield:
about 60 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350ºF. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, lemon peel, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in eggs and vanilla until combined. Beat in as much of the all-purpose flour and white whole wheat flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour, the walnuts, and dried cranberries.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoons 2 inches apart onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake for 7 to 8 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool on cookie sheet for 2 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack; cool.

*Tip:

To toast nuts, preheat oven to 350°F. Spread nuts in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until nuts are slightly golden brown, stirring once or twice. Cool completely.

**Tip:

To add a slightly different flavor to these cranberry-nut cookies, use orange- or raspberry-flavor dried cranberries.

To Store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
90 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 1g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 49mg; potassium 30mg; carbohydrates 12g; fiber 1g; sugar 7g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 81IU; vitamin c 0mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 10mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 12mg; iron 0mg.
Reviews

