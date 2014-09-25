Cranberry Cider Sangria

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This apple cider sangria recipe tastes like autumn! Cranberry, pomegranate, cinnamon, and star anise make this fall sangria recipe fitting for the season.

By Recipe By Faith Durand
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
cool:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
18 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium pot cook the apple cider, cranberry juice, and pomegranate molasses over medium heat until steaming. Add cinnamon sticks and star anise; turn off the heat. Add orange and apple slices. Cool.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. If desired, add brandy to the entire batch, or to half. Serve chilled, or warm in a slow cooker before serving.

Tips

Ingredient Note: Look for pomegranate molasses at Mediterranean and Middle Eastern groceries. It adds a deep, tangy note that balances the sweetness of the cider, but it can be omitted if desired.

Tips

Make-Ahead Moment: This can be made up to 5 days ahead and served straight from the fridge with fruit in the pitcher.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
174 calories; carbohydrates 44g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 27g; vitamin a 32.8IU; vitamin c 16.5mg; folate 3.7mcg; sodium 18mg; potassium 176mg; calcium 5mg; iron 0.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 06/26/2021