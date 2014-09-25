Cranberry Cider Sangria
This apple cider sangria recipe tastes like autumn! Cranberry, pomegranate, cinnamon, and star anise make this fall sangria recipe fitting for the season.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Ingredient Note: Look for pomegranate molasses at Mediterranean and Middle Eastern groceries. It adds a deep, tangy note that balances the sweetness of the cider, but it can be omitted if desired.
Tips
Make-Ahead Moment: This can be made up to 5 days ahead and served straight from the fridge with fruit in the pitcher.