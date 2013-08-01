Cranberry BBQ Turkey
Tomatoes aren't the only fruit to include in barbecue sauce. Cranberries are a natural fit, especially come Thanksgiving. You'll never want to serve turkey without this tangy topping again.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 325°F. In a small bowl stir together brown sugar, garlic powder, paprika, chili powder, salt, mustard, cumin, and pepper. Set aside.
Remove neck and giblets from turkey; discard. Rinse turkey; pat dry with paper towels. Loosen the skin from the breast meat by sliding your fingers underneath it, being careful not to tear it. Slide your hand as far as you can toward the opposite end of the turkey, separating the skin from the meat. Rub the spice mixture underneath the skin over the entire breast, working toward the thighs as much as possible.
Sprinkle inside of body cavity with additional salt and pepper. Pull neck skin to back and fasten with a small skewer. Tuck drumstick securely to tail, if available. If there is not a band of skin, tie drumsticks securely to the tail using 100-perecnt cotton kitchen string. Twist wing tips under back. Place turkey, breast side up, on a rack in a shallow roasting pan. Rub olive oil over turkey. Insert an oven-going meat thermometer into center of inside thigh muscles. The thermometer should not touch bone. Cover loosely with foil.
Roast for 2 3/4 hours. Remove foil. Roast for 15 to 45 minutes more or until thermometer reaches 175°F, brushing with 1/2 cup of the Cranberry BBQ Sauce the last 15 minutes of roasting. Remove from oven.
Cover turkey with foil; let stand for 15 minutes before carving. Transfer turkey to a cutting board. Carve turkey. Serve with remaining Cranberry BBQ Sauce and serve with fresh oregano and or sage and kumquats.
Nutrition Facts (Cranberry BBQ Turkey)
Cranberry BBQ Sauce
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium saucepan cook onion in hot oil over medium heat for 6 minutes or until tender. Add cranberry sauce, cranberry-pomegranate juice, chili sauce, balsamic vinegar, dry mustard, and salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, over medium heat for 25 to 30 minutes or until thickened. Stir in oregano and cook 1 minute more. Makes 2 1/2 cups.
