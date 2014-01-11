Cranberry-Banana Bread Pudding with Honey-Ginger Sauce

Combine banana bread and a warm, honey-ginger sauce-topped bread pudding recipe in one delicious dessert casserole.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • For pudding, preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 2-quart square baking dish. Add bread cubes to the prepared dish. Sprinkle with cranberries.

  • In a large bowl mash the banana (you should have 2/3 cup). Whisk in eggs until combined. Whisk in milk, sugar, butter, and vanilla until well combined. Slowly pour over bread mixture in dish. Press down on bread cubes with the back of a large spoon so all bread is moistened.

  • Bake, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until puffed and a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 20 minutes on a wire rack.

  • For sauce, in a small saucepan bring the water just to simmering. Remove from heat and add tea bag and ginger. Cover and let steep for 4 minutes. Remove tea bag, pressing out excess liquid.

  • In a small bowl stir together honey and cornstarch until smooth. Add to hot tea. Cook and stir over medium heat until slightly thickened and bubbly. Reduce heat and cook for 2 minutes more. Remove from heat; let cool for 5 minutes. Serve warm sauce over warm bread pudding.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
220 calories; 5 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 47 mg cholesterol; 190 mg sodium. 165 mg potassium; 42 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 23 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 246 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 37 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 103 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Lyn Campbell
Rating: Unrated
08/04/2016
I'd also like to contribute mashing at a ratio of  one ripe banana with one egg to make quick and delicious mini pancakes.  Fry in coconut oil for a lovely flavour.
Thorunn Sleight
Rating: Unrated
08/24/2016
What's with the fat-free milk? What sensible person would ever buy it?
