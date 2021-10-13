Cranberry and Beet Panzanella

Rating: Unrated

This panzanella recipe is dressed up for the winter holidays thanks to a cranberry-juice vinaigrette.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. For dressing: In a small bowl whisk together juice, vinegar, honey, 1/3 cup olive oil, 1/2 tsp. kosher salt, and 1/4 tsp. black pepper.

  • Place beets in a medium bowl. Add 2 Tbsp. of the dressing; toss to coat. (If using both red and golden beets, place in separate bowls and add 1 Tbsp. dressing to each bowl; toss to coat.) Place beets on one side of a 15×10-inch baking pan coated with nonstick cooking spray. Place shallots on the other side of the pan; drizzle with 1 Tbsp. of the remaining dressing. Roast 20 minutes, stirring once.

  • Meanwhile, in a large bowl toss bread cubes with 2 Tbsp. of the remaining dressing. Add to pan next to shallots. Roast about 15 minutes more or until beets are tender and bread is toasted, stirring once.

  • Transfer beets, shallots, and bread to a platter or large shallow bowl. Top with cranberries and herbs. Serve with remaining dressing. Serves 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
255 calories; fat 13g; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 9g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 18g; protein 4g; vitamin a 1763IU; vitamin c 34.5mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 89.3mcg; sodium 389mg; potassium 398mg; calcium 46mg; iron 2.7mg.
