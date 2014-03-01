Crab Ravioli with Citrus Sauce

Canned crab helps the ravioli filling come together quicker than you might expect!

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • For ravioli, in a medium bowl combine cream cheese, mozzarella cheese, crabmeat, the three green onions, and crushed red pepper. Place about 1 tablespoon of the filling in the center of half the wrappers; moisten edges with a little water. Top with remaining wrappers; press edges to seal. Transfer to a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.

  • Fill a 12-inch skillet or Dutch oven three-fourths full with water; bring to a simmer. Add ravioli in batches; cook for 4 minutes or until tender. Using a slotted spoon, return ravioli to baking sheet. Cover to keep warm. Drain water from skillet.

  • For citrus sauce, in the same skillet whisk together butter, orange juice concentrate, whipping cream, lime peel and lime juice over medium heat until well-combined. Serve with ravioli. Sprinkled with sliced green onions and, if desired, lime slices.

Tips

*If desired, use a 2 1/2- to 3-inch round cookie cutter to make rounds from the square wonton wrappers. Discard trimmings.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
355 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 81mg; saturated fat 12g; carbohydrates 30g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 4g; protein 14g; vitamin a 825.9IU; vitamin c 15.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.7mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 34.9mcg; vitamin b12 1.2mcg; sodium 455mg; potassium 192mg; calcium 191mg; iron 0.9mg.
