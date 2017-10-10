Crab Rangoon Mozzarella Sticks
Standard mozzarella sticks are good. You know what's even better? Crunchy cheese sticks that taste just like your favorite takeout Chinese appetizer.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Read the full recipe after the video.
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
199 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 49mg; saturated fat 5g; carbohydrates 14g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 5g; protein 7g; vitamin a 274.2IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 13.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 383mg; potassium 61mg; calcium 130mg; iron 0.6mg.