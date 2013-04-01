Crab Cakes with Apricot Sauce
Add a bit of Asian flair to crab cakes with a sweet and spicy sauce made from apricot spread, Chinese hot mustard, and ginger.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. For crab cakes, in a large bowl combine eggs, 1 cup of the panko, green onion, mayonnaise, Worcestershire and hot pepper sauce. Fold in crabmeat. Shape into four cakes, about 1-1/4 inches thick. Place remaining panko in a shallow bowl. Add crab cakes; lightly coat on both sides.
In a very large nonstick oven-safe skillet, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add crab cakes. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden on both sides, turning once. Place skillet in oven and bake 10 to 15 minutes or until 160°F on an instant-read thermometer.
Meanwhile, for Apricot Sauce, in a small microwave-safe bowl stir together apricot fruit spread, mustard, and ground ginger. Microwave on high (100 percent power) for 20 to 30 seconds or until heated through.
Spoon Apricot Sauce over crab cakes. Serve with sliced tomatoes and sprinkle with fresh dill, if desired.