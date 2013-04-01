Crab Cakes with Apricot Sauce

Rating: 3.5 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 8 Ratings

Add a bit of Asian flair to crab cakes with a sweet and spicy sauce made from apricot spread, Chinese hot mustard, and ginger.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. For crab cakes, in a large bowl combine eggs, 1 cup of the panko, green onion, mayonnaise, Worcestershire and hot pepper sauce. Fold in crabmeat. Shape into four cakes, about 1-1/4 inches thick. Place remaining panko in a shallow bowl. Add crab cakes; lightly coat on both sides.

  • In a very large nonstick oven-safe skillet, heat oil and butter over medium-high heat. Add crab cakes. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until golden on both sides, turning once. Place skillet in oven and bake 10 to 15 minutes or until 160°F on an instant-read thermometer.

  • Meanwhile, for Apricot Sauce, in a small microwave-safe bowl stir together apricot fruit spread, mustard, and ground ginger. Microwave on high (100 percent power) for 20 to 30 seconds or until heated through.

  • Spoon Apricot Sauce over crab cakes. Serve with sliced tomatoes and sprinkle with fresh dill, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
383 calories; 19 g total fat; 4 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 148 mg cholesterol; 1126 mg sodium. 300 mg potassium; 29 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 22 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 315 IU vitamin a; 14 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 59 mcg folate; 10 mcg vitamin b12; 73 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

