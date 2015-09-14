Cornmeal Butter Cake with Pomegranate Sauce

Rating: 4.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 7
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 8 Ratings

Corn bread meets pound cake in a slightly sweet bundt. Finish each slice with a drizzle of pomegranate sauce.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a 10-inch fluted tube pan; set aside. In a large bowl whisk together the flour, 1 1/2 cups of the sugar, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Add eggs, buttermilk, and butter and whisk until combined. Pour into prepared pan.

  • Bake for 40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Remove from pan; cool completely.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan combine the pomegranate juice, remaining 1/2 cup sugar, and lemon juice. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, for 35 to 40 minutes or until thickened, stirring occasionally (mixture will become foamy as it thickens). Remove from heat. Stir in pomegranate seeds. Cool. Spoon over cake slices.

*

Do not substitute sour milk.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
434 calories; total fat 18g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 105mg; sodium 412mg; potassium 151mg; carbohydrates 64g; fiber 1g; sugar 42g; protein 6g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 565IU; vitamin c 2mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 69mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 105mg; iron 2mg.
Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
09/25/2019
Just never understand cake recipes that include the sugar that goes in the sauce! List them separately!
