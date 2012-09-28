Cornmeal-and-Lime Butter Cookies
Lime peel adds a refreshing bite to these rich, golden cookies. Sprinkle with green colored sugar and white coarse decorating sugar for a sweet finish.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add powdered sugar and salt; beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour, the cornmeal, lime peel, and vanilla. Cover; chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.Advertisement
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roll dough until 1/4 inch thick. Using a 2-inch round scalloped cookie cuter, cut out dough. Arrange cutouts 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Sprinkle with green sugar and/or white coarse decorating sugar. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown around edges. Transfer to wire racks; cool.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.