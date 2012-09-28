Cornmeal-and-Lime Butter Cookies

Rating: 2.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

Lime peel adds a refreshing bite to these rich, golden cookies. Sprinkle with green colored sugar and white coarse decorating sugar for a sweet finish.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add powdered sugar and salt; beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour, the cornmeal, lime peel, and vanilla. Cover; chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Roll dough until 1/4 inch thick. Using a 2-inch round scalloped cookie cuter, cut out dough. Arrange cutouts 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Sprinkle with green sugar and/or white coarse decorating sugar. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until light brown around edges. Transfer to wire racks; cool.

To Store:

Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store at room temperature for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; 4 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 1 g monounsaturated fat; 10 mg cholesterol; 42 mg sodium. 8 mg potassium; 7 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 3 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 97 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 12 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 0 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

bgudal
Rating: 1 stars
03/19/2018
This recipe didn't work well for me. I used fine-grind cornmeal, and it still felt like I was chewing sand. I like my cookies to melt in my mouth, not taste gritty!
