Cornflake Chicken and Waffles

Rating: Unrated

Slim down your chicken and waffles by baking the chicken instead of frying. The cornflake chicken is just as crunchy as its battered and fried cousin. From brunch to dinner, there's no wrong time to serve this chicken-waffles mash-up meal.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
marinate:
30 mins to 1 day
bake:
25 mins at 375°
cook:
7 mins to 8 mins
Servings:
6
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl whisk together buttermilk, 1/2 teaspoon salt, the garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Add chicken, stirring to coat. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes or up to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

  • For coating, in a shallow dish combine cornflakes, poultry seasoning, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir in the 3 tablespoons melted butter. Roll buttermilk-coated chicken pieces, one at a time, in the cornflake mixture. Arrange coated chicken pieces on the prepared baking sheet, making sure pieces do not touch. Sprinkle chicken pieces with any remaining cornflake mixture.

  • Bake chicken for 25 to 30 minutes or until no longer pink. Do not turn pieces while baking.

  • Meanwhile, for gravy, in a large skillet cook chopped bacon over medium heat until browned, stirring occasionally. Measure bacon drippings; add as much additional butter as needed to measure 1/4 cup total drippings mixture. Stir in flour until combined. Slowly pour in milk in a steady stream, whisking rapidly to prevent lumps; bring to simmering. Add thyme, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper. Cook and stir for 2 to 3 minutes or until thickened and bubbly. Season to taste with additional salt and black pepper.

  • To serve, place each waffle on a dinner plate; top with chicken pieces. Spoon some of the gravy over all. If desired, drizzle with maple syrup. Serve with the remaining gravy.

*Tip:

To make 1/3 cup sour milk, place 1 teaspoon lemon juice or vinegar in a glass measuring cup. Add enough milk to make 1/3 cup total liquid; stir. Let stand for 5 minutes before using.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
630 calories; total fat 34g; saturated fat 11g; polyunsaturated fat 5g; monounsaturated fat 14g; cholesterol 150mg; sodium 1105mg; potassium 834mg; carbohydrates 42g; fiber 1g; sugar 6g; protein 38g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 826IU; vitamin c 4mg; thiamin 1mg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 17mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 113mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 283mg; iron 5mg.
