Corn Salad with Queso Fresco
Toss together a corn salad with a fun south of the border twist. This Mexican queso-studded salad is the perfect side dish for tacos, quesadillas, and more.
Ingredients
Directions
Cut corn from cobs, if using. In a large saucepan bring about 1/2 inch water to boiling. Place a steamer insert in the saucepan so bottom doesn't touch the water. Add corn to steamer insert. Cover and steam for 2 to 4 minutes or until corn is crisp-tender.
In a large bowl combine corn, queso fresco, sweet pepper, red onion, and, if desired, chile pepper.
For dressing, in a screw-top jar combine olive oil, lime juice, cilantro, salt, and black pepper. Cover and shake well to combine.
Add dressing to corn mixture; toss gently to combine. Chill for 2 hours before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
164 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 129 mg sodium. 256 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 729 IU vitamin a; 28 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 202 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;