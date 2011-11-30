Corn Salad with Queso Fresco

Rating: 4.4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Toss together a corn salad with a fun south of the border twist. This Mexican queso-studded salad is the perfect side dish for tacos, quesadillas, and more.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Cut corn from cobs, if using. In a large saucepan bring about 1/2 inch water to boiling. Place a steamer insert in the saucepan so bottom doesn't touch the water. Add corn to steamer insert. Cover and steam for 2 to 4 minutes or until corn is crisp-tender.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl combine corn, queso fresco, sweet pepper, red onion, and, if desired, chile pepper.

  • For dressing, in a screw-top jar combine olive oil, lime juice, cilantro, salt, and black pepper. Cover and shake well to combine.

  • Add dressing to corn mixture; toss gently to combine. Chill for 2 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
164 calories; 7 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 129 mg sodium. 256 mg potassium; 18 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 4 g sugar; 8 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 729 IU vitamin a; 28 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 44 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 202 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
BreezeNanna
Rating: 4 stars
05/03/2018
Made this as a side to an enchilada casserole for a small gathering. It was delishous. Did not add jalapeno since some don't like the heat. Excellent side dish for any meat or it would be a great pot luck dish. I will definitely make this again.
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019