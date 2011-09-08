Corn Pudding Casserole

Corn Pudding Casserole is the ultimate side dish to serve at any weeknight dinner or as at a holiday meal. To cut stress the day of, prepare this corn casserole up to 24 hours in advance of when you plan to serve and bake while you complete your entree.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
50 mins at 350°
Servings:
12
Max Servings:
16
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 3-quart rectangular or oval baking dish; set aside. In a small bowl cover tomatoes with boiling water. Let stand for 15 minutes; drain. Chop tomatoes; set aside.

  • Meanwhile, in a large skillet cook and stir onion and garlic in the 2 tablespoons hot butter over medium heat about 4 minutes or until tender. Add zucchini; cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Stir in corn and chopped tomatoes; set aside.

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs and milk. Gradually whisk in cornmeal. Whisk in ricotta cheese, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Stir in the corn mixture and Parmesan cheese. Carefully pour into prepared baking dish (dish will be full).

  • Bake for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl toss together panko and the 1 tablespoon melted butter. Sprinkle over top of corn mixture. Bake about 30 minutes more or until the top is brown and a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. If desired, garnish with parsley.

Make-Ahead Directions:

Prepare as directed, except do not preheat oven and cool zucchini mixture to room temperature after Step 2. Once cool, continue with Step 3 and pour mixture into prepared baking dish. Cover tightly with foil; chill for up to 24 hours. Stir corn mixture before baking. Bake and top as directed in Step 4.

Per Serving:
279 calories; total fat 14g; saturated fat 8g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 142mg; sodium 455mg; potassium 339mg; carbohydrates 24g; fiber 2g; sugar 6g; protein 15g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 583IU; vitamin c 5mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 40mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 252mg; iron 1mg.
Mary Welke
Rating: Unrated
03/04/2013
I found a recipe at BHG many years ago very similar to this one. It was a winner then and this is a winner now. So glad it is published again. If you love cornbread recipes this is wonderful....rich but wonderful.
