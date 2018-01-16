Corn-Lentil Chowder

Rating: 4 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2

Like a fusion between Indian dal and corn chowder, this creamy lentil soup is seasoned with curry, turmeric, and ginger--then garnished with a handful of herbs and edible flowers.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large pot heat olive oil over medium-low heat. Add onion; cook until slightly softened, about 3 minutes. Add curry powder and turmeric; cook 1 minute. Add broth, the water, ginger, and, if using, corn cobs. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 20 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Remove cobs from broth; cool slightly. Using back of a paring knife, scrape cobs over pot to remove as much liquid as possible; discard cobs.

  • Stir in lentils. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, 15 minutes or until lentils are tender. Season with salt and black pepper. Stir in 2 cups corn; cook 10 minutes more, stirring occasionally.

  • Using an immersion blender or food processor, blend soup until smooth. Just before serving, in a small saucepan heat chili oil over medium heat. Add remaining 1 cup corn to oil. Cook until corn is golden, 3 to 4 minutes. To serve, top soup with toasted corn, flowers and, if desired, sour cream.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
325 calories; 8 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 928 mg sodium. 737 mg potassium; 50 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 17 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 160 IU vitamin a; 11 mg vitamin c; 1 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 274 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 48 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 6
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
radnsam1
Rating: 5 stars
08/29/2018
Very good and I had everything to make it in my cupboard! (Not the flower petals, of course) I always love recipes to use up left overs and my immersion blender!
jsphil6888082
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2018
Delicious!!
cbarnard20001
Rating: 1 stars
03/08/2018
I tried to rate this either a 4 or a 5 star but didn't do it right. I made this today; my husband and I were very happy with it. I will definitely make it again and will share the recipe with my daughters.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019