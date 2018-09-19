Corn Flake Oatmeal Cookies
If you thought all oatmeal cookies had to have dried fruit, let these sweet drop cookies prove you wrong! Butterscotch chips and corn flakes twist everything you know about oatmeal cookies for a new cookie to love.
Ingredients
Directions
Preheat oven to 350°F. Place 1 cup of the corn flakes in a food processor; cover and pulse until fine crumbs form.
In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add both sugars, baking soda, salt, and cardamom. Beat until combined, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Beat in corn flake crumbs. Beat in flour. Stir in 3 cups of the corn flakes, the oats, and butterscotch chips.
In a small bowl coarsely crush remaining 2 cups corn flakes. Drop dough by tablespoons into crushed cereal and roll to coat. Place balls 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet; flatten slightly.
Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until edges are light brown (centers may appear slightly underdone). Cool on cookie sheet 1 minute. Remove; cool on a wire rack.
To Store
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.