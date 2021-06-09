Corn Crostata with Tomatillos and Queso Fresco

For crust: In a food processor pulse flour, cornmeal, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Add butter; pulse until butter is pea-size. Add 1/4 cup ice water. Pulse until dough is evenly moistened. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons additional ice water, pulsing until dough comes together and you can squeeze it into a ball without it crumbling apart. Turn dough out, gather into a ball, flatten into a disk, fold in half, and repeat. (This helps make the crust flaky.) If dough is too sticky and difficult to handle, wrap and chill 30 minutes or until easy to handle.