Corn Crostata with Tomatillos and Queso Fresco

Rating: 1 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Tart and tangy tomatillos paired with charred corn make for an irresistible crostata topper and cornmeal in the crust accentuates the earthy sweetness of the corn.

By Danielle Centoni
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • For crust: In a food processor pulse flour, cornmeal, and 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt. Add butter; pulse until butter is pea-size. Add 1/4 cup ice water. Pulse until dough is evenly moistened. Add 2 to 3 tablespoons additional ice water, pulsing until dough comes together and you can squeeze it into a ball without it crumbling apart. Turn dough out, gather into a ball, flatten into a disk, fold in half, and repeat. (This helps make the crust flaky.) If dough is too sticky and difficult to handle, wrap and chill 30 minutes or until easy to handle.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, for filling: In a colander gently toss tomatillos and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Place tomatoes between layers of paper towels. Let both sit about 20 minutes so they release some of their liquid. Rinse tomatillos; pat dry with paper towels.

  • In an extra-large skillet heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium-high. Add corn and onion. Cook and stir 6 to 8 minutes or until charred. Remove from heat.

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. On a lightly floured sheet of parchment paper roll dough into a 13-inch circle. Transfer dough with parchment to a large baking sheet. Crumble 3/4 cup of the queso fresco evenly over dough, leaving a 1 1/2-inch border. Arrange half of the tomatillos on top, overlapping as necessary. Top with approximately three-fourths of the corn mixture. Arrange tomatoes and the remaining tomatillos on top. Finish with remaining corn mixture. Fold dough border over edge of filling, pleating as necessary.

  • In a small bowl stir together egg and 1 tablespoon water. Brush exposed crust with egg wash. Drizzle the vegetables with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper. Bake crostata 40 minutes or until crust is browned. Let cool 5 to 10 minutes. Top with the remaining queso fresco and the basil. If desired, drizzle with additional olive oil. Serves 6.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
490 calories; fat 27g; cholesterol 85mg; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 52g; mono fat 10g; poly fat 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 5g; sugars 8g; protein 12g; vitamin a 1035.5IU; vitamin c 14.9mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 4.5mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 100.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 546mg; potassium 497mg; calcium 136mg; iron 2.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/28/2021