Corn Casserole
Take this crowd-pleasing appetizer to your next potluck and watch it disappear. Try adding-in green chile peppers or sausage for a tasty variation to this classic dish.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. In a 4- to 5-qt. pot cook and stir bacon over medium until crisp; drain bacon on paper towels, reserving drippings. Set aside 1/4 cup bacon for topping. Add onions and garlic to pot; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until softened. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper. Whisk in half-and-half. Cook and stir over medium until thickened and bubbly. Stir in frozen corn, cream-style corn, thyme, the remaining bacon, and, if desired, parsley.Advertisement
-
Finely crush half of the crackers. Stir into corn mixture along with eggs. Spoon into a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish; cover with foil. Bake 15 minutes.
-
Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, coarsely crush remaining crackers; add melted butter and toss to coat.
-
Uncover and top corn mixture with buttered crackers. If desired, sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, 35 to 40 minutes more or until heated through. Sprinkle with the reserved 1/4 cup bacon the last 5 minutes of baking. If desired, sprinkle with additional chopped parsley.
Add-Ins
If desired, add any of the following ingredients with the corn: 1/2 cup drained, chopped roasted red peppers; one 4-oz can green chile peppers, drained; 4 oz. bulk sausage, cooked and crumbled; or swap 1 cup of the corn for 1 cup frozen shelled edamame or lima beans.
Cheesy Variation
Stir in 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese with the corn. Top with 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese with the bacon the last 5 minutes of baking.