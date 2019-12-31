Corn Casserole

Rating: Unrated

Take this crowd-pleasing appetizer to your next potluck and watch it disappear. Try adding-in green chile peppers or sausage for a tasty variation to this classic dish.

By Recipe by Kimberly Schlapman
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. In a 4- to 5-qt. pot cook and stir bacon over medium until crisp; drain bacon on paper towels, reserving drippings. Set aside 1/4 cup bacon for topping. Add onions and garlic to pot; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until softened. Stir in flour, salt, and pepper. Whisk in half-and-half. Cook and stir over medium until thickened and bubbly. Stir in frozen corn, cream-style corn, thyme, the remaining bacon, and, if desired, parsley.

    Advertisement

  • Finely crush half of the crackers. Stir into corn mixture along with eggs. Spoon into a 3-qt. rectangular baking dish; cover with foil. Bake 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium bowl, coarsely crush remaining crackers; add melted butter and toss to coat.

  • Uncover and top corn mixture with buttered crackers. If desired, sprinkle with paprika. Bake, uncovered, 35 to 40 minutes more or until heated through. Sprinkle with the reserved 1/4 cup bacon the last 5 minutes of baking. If desired, sprinkle with additional chopped parsley.

Add-Ins

If desired, add any of the following ingredients with the corn: 1/2 cup drained, chopped roasted red peppers; one 4-oz can green chile peppers, drained; 4 oz. bulk sausage, cooked and crumbled; or swap 1 cup of the corn for 1 cup frozen shelled edamame or lima beans.

Cheesy Variation

Stir in 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese with the corn. Top with 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese with the bacon the last 5 minutes of baking.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
372 calories; 22 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 8 g monounsaturated fat; 91 mg cholesterol; 532 mg sodium. 397 mg potassium; 36 g carbohydrates; 3 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 11 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 559 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 67 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 78 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/05/2020