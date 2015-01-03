Corn Bread Chicken with Kale

Rating: 5 stars

Indeed, a lite and lovely meal! The only differences, I added the vinegar to the onions to caramelize. I buy a bag of mixed and chopped greens, using 1/3 for this, 1/3 for a nice crisp chicken salad with my fave salad add ins, 1/3 for soup. The 2 remaining fillets go into a creamy corn and potato soup, the coating adds a nice richness. As the soup is enough for 2 servings, I get four meals!! Outstanding and inexpensive meals for one!!! Be good to yourself!!!raf