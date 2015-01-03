Corn Bread Chicken with Kale

Rating: 4.2 stars
25 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 13
  • 4 star values: 9
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 2

Breaded chicken recipe ideas need not be loaded with fat and calories. This lightened-up chicken and kale entree is pan-fried rather than deep-fried to score the same crispy cornbread chicken coating (minus all the oil).

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250°F. Place stuffing mix in a shallow dish. Lightly coat chicken with cooking spray. Dip chicken into stuffing mix, turning to coat.

  • In an extra-large skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (165°F) and coating is golden, turning once. If necessary, add more oil to the skillet after turning chicken. Transfer chicken to a baking sheet; keep warm in oven.

  • Wipe skillet. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the onion to skillet. Cook and stir over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes or just until onion is tender. Add kale, vinegar, salt, and pepper; cook and stir just until kale is wilted. Serve chicken with kale mixture.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
336 calories; 12 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 73 mg cholesterol; 548 mg sodium. 1004 mg potassium; 28 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 30 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 10103 IU vitamin a; 124 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 14 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 71 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 181 mg calcium; 3 mg iron;

Reviews (2)

halfnelson79079
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2017
Indeed, a lite and lovely meal! The only differences, I added the vinegar to the onions to caramelize. I buy a bag of mixed and chopped greens, using 1/3 for this, 1/3 for a nice crisp chicken salad with my fave salad add ins, 1/3 for soup. The 2 remaining fillets go into a creamy corn and potato soup, the coating adds a nice richness. As the soup is enough for 2 servings, I get four meals!! Outstanding and inexpensive meals for one!!! Be good to yourself!!!raf
lmfade81
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2018
This dinner was amazing! I've made it twice now and my 8 year old asked for a 3rd serving of the kale! Thanks for sharing!
