Corn Bread Chicken with Kale
Breaded chicken recipe ideas need not be loaded with fat and calories. This lightened-up chicken and kale entree is pan-fried rather than deep-fried to score the same crispy cornbread chicken coating (minus all the oil).
Ingredients
Directions
-
Preheat oven to 250°F. Place stuffing mix in a shallow dish. Lightly coat chicken with cooking spray. Dip chicken into stuffing mix, turning to coat.Advertisement
-
In an extra-large skillet heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat. Add chicken; cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until chicken is no longer pink (165°F) and coating is golden, turning once. If necessary, add more oil to the skillet after turning chicken. Transfer chicken to a baking sheet; keep warm in oven.
-
Wipe skillet. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and the onion to skillet. Cook and stir over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes or just until onion is tender. Add kale, vinegar, salt, and pepper; cook and stir just until kale is wilted. Serve chicken with kale mixture.