Corn and Cantaloupe Chopped Salad

Rating: 3.7 stars
10 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 3
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 2
  • 10 Ratings
By Recipes By Sheri Castle of The New Southern Garden Cookbook
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a small saucepan of salted water to boiling. Add the corn kernels and cook 2 minutes**. Drain in a sieve and rinse until cool under cold running water. Drain well and pour into a large bowl.

  • Add the cantaloupe, chile pepper, onion, and dill.Toss to combine.

  • In a small bowl whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, and dry mustard until well combined. Pour over corn mixture and stir to coat. Add greens and toss to mix. Season with salt. Let stand 5 minutes before serving, stirring occasionally.

*

Because hot chile peppers contain volatile oils that can burn your skin and eyes, avoid contact with chiles as much as possible. When working with chile peppers, wear plastic or rubber gloves. If your bare hands do touch the chile peppers, wash your hands well with soap and water.

**

If your corn is wonderfully fresh and sweet, skip cooking it, if you like.

Tips

Keep corn in its husk until ready to use, or remove kernels from the cob and freeze for optimal shelf life.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
114 calories; 5 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 115 mg sodium. 344 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 2029 IU vitamin a; 33 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 45 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 15 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

