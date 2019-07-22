Copycat Turkey Chili

Rating: Unrated

This chili recipe is inspired by the Panera turkey chili you know and love. The ingredient list looks long, but many of those items are canned things you just open and dump or spices to measure and add. The truly delicious turkey chili recipe is ready to serve in under an hour.

By
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a 5- to 6-quart pot heat butter and oil over medium heat until butter is melted. Add ground turkey, onions, carrots, and garlic. Cook and stir until meat is browned and vegetables are tender, using a wooden spoon to break up meat as it cooks. Stir in crushed tomatoes, diced green chilies, tomato paste, chili powder, Italian seasoning, salt, cumin, crushed red pepper, and black pepper. Add broth, beans, corn, and edamame. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, uncovered, about 20 minutes until thickened, stirring occasionally. Serve with toppers, if desired.

Tips

To freeze, cool chili slightly and place in airtight freezer containers. Cover and freeze up to 3 months. Thaw in the refrigerator overnight. Reheat in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring occasionally.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
324 calories; total fat 13g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 50mg; sodium 983mg; potassium 931mg; carbohydrates 33g; fiber 8g; sugar 11g; protein 22g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 3448IU; vitamin c 18mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 6mg; vitamin b6 1mg; folate 126mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; calcium 118mg; iron 4mg.

Reviews

Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
05/11/2020
I've never had Panera chili, but I had everything I needed for this recipe except for the edamame. It's great! I think this will be my go-to chili recipe from now on. Another plus is that you don't have to dirty a lot of dishes to make it.
