Copycat S'mores Cookies
Honey and whole wheat flour give this knockoff of Girl Scout S'mores cookies their graham cracker-like cookie base. Marshmallow creme and milk chocolate add the other s'more elements.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small bowl combine 1/3 cup milk, honey, and vanilla. In a large bowl stir together next five ingredients (through salt). Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk mixture just until combined. If needed, knead gently to form a ball. Divide dough into fourths. Wrap each portion in plastic wrap and chill 1 hour or until easy to handle.Advertisement
-
Preheat oven to 350°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll one portion of dough at a time into a 6-inch square. Cut into 2-inch squares. Place 1 inch apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Prick with a fork. Bake 7 to 9 minutes or until edges are firm. Remove; cool on a wire rack.
-
For icing, in a medium bowl combine marshmallow creme, powdered sugar, and 2 Tbsp. butter. Stir in enough of the 3 to 4 Tbsp. milk to reach dipping consistency. Dip cookies into icing, allowing excess to drip off. Place on wire racks set over waxed paper; let stand until set.
-
In a medium bowl microwave chocolate and shortening 1 1/2 minutes or until melted and smooth, stirring twice. Spoon about 1 Tbsp. melted chocolate over each cookie, spreading slightly to coat. Let stand on a wire rack set over waxed paper until set.
To Store
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 5 days. Bring to room temperature before serving.