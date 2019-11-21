Copycat S'mores Cookies

In a small bowl combine 1/3 cup milk, honey, and vanilla. In a large bowl stir together next five ingredients (through salt). Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in milk mixture just until combined. If needed, knead gently to form a ball. Divide dough into fourths. Wrap each portion in plastic wrap and chill 1 hour or until easy to handle.