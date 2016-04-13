Copycat Smashed Burgers

Top this burger any way you like, but be sure to season it generously and smash it down for juicy, delicious results.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a paper towel, lightly grease a large stainless steel or cast iron skillet with 1/2 teaspoon vegetable oil. Heat skillet over medium heat.

  • Meanwhile, gently form ground beef into 4 puck-shaped portions, about 2 inches tall. Generously season with salt and pepper.

  • Increase heat to high until skillet begins to smoke. Place pucks in the skillet and firmly press with a stiff metal spatula until patties are about 1/2-inch thick and 4 1/2-inches in diameter.

  • Cook about 2 minutes or until a deep brown crust is formed. Using the spatula, carefully but firmly scrape the burgers from the pan and flip. Continue cooking about 1 more minute or until desired doneness is reached. Top with cheese. Transfer burgers to buns and top with desired toppings.

Reviews

