Copycat Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you're unfamiliar with the cookie being mimicked here, take a look at the 2019 Girl Scout cookie lineup when their Caramel chocolate chip cookie was introduced. You'll find the same flavor combo here and even a gluten-free variation in keeping with their offering.
Copycat Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies
Ingredients
Directions
-
Line 2 trays with parchment paper. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add brown sugar, baking soda, and salt. Beat on medium to high 1 to 2 minutes or until light and fluffy, scraping bowl as needed. Beat in eggs and vanilla. Beat in flour. Stir in chopped caramels and chocolate chips.Advertisement
-
Drop dough by rounded teaspoons or a cookie scoop close together onto trays. Freeze mounds 10 minutes.
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. Place dough mounds 2 inches apart onto prepared cookie sheets. Sprinkle lightly with additional Kosher salt. Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until light brown. Cool on cookie sheet 2 minutes. Remove; cool on a wire rack.
Gluten-Free Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Bars
Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare dough as directed, except substitute Gluten-Free Flour Mix for the all-purpose flour. Spread dough into a parchment paper-lined 9-inch square baking pan or an ungreased 9- to 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Bake 30 to 40 minutes or until golden. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Using parchment paper, lift out uncut cookies from baking pan and cut into bars (or cut into wedges in skillet). Makes 24 bars or 10 to 12 wedges.NA per Serving:
To Store
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store at room temperature up to 3 days or freeze up to 3 months.
Nutrition Facts (Copycat Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies)
Gluten-Free Flour Mix
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large airtight container whisk together rice flour, potato starch, sorghum flour, and xanthan gum. Cover and store at room temperature for up to 3 months.Advertisement
Tip
Double or even triple this recipe to have our gluten-free flour mix on hand for future baking and cooking recipes.