Copycat Pesto Cavatappi

Rating: 5 stars My husband mad this one day when I was under the weather. It was delicious. Lots of great flavor. Must have been fairly easy to put together or he would not have attempted it. I was very impressed.

Rating: 4 stars The pesto flavor was too strong for my family, so I made it again with half the amount of pesto, and we liked it much better. I also added mushrooms with the tomatoes, and I used fat free half and half instead of the cream. I'll definitely be making this again.

Rating: 4 stars Very good

Rating: Unrated I see mushrooms in the finished photo. There isn't a mention of mushrooms in the ingredients list. Am I seeing things?