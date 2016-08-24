Copycat Pesto Cavatappi
Pesto Cavatappi is a delicious, easy recipe perfect for busy weeknights! Start with chewy pasta and toss it with a homemade pesto cream sauce, tomatoes, and mushrooms. It's even better than the Noodles & Company version!
Ingredients
Directions
Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot. Add pasta and cook until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain well.
Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add tomatoes and cook until some liquid has been released and the tomatoes are heated through, about 5 minutes.
Stir in the wine and cream and bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium and cook until the sauce has thickened slightly, about 2 minutes.
Add pesto and stir until heated through, about 2 minutes. Add pasta and toss until combined. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with Parmesan cheese.