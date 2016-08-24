Copycat Pesto Cavatappi

Pesto Cavatappi is a delicious, easy recipe perfect for busy weeknights! Start with chewy pasta and toss it with a homemade pesto cream sauce, tomatoes, and mushrooms. It's even better than the Noodles & Company version!

By Meggan Hill of Culinary Hill
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 4 quarts of water to a boil in a large pot. Add pasta and cook until tender, about 12 minutes. Drain well.

  • Heat 1 Tbsp oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add tomatoes and cook until some liquid has been released and the tomatoes are heated through, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in the wine and cream and bring to a boil; reduce heat to medium and cook until the sauce has thickened slightly, about 2 minutes.

  • Add pesto and stir until heated through, about 2 minutes. Add pasta and toss until combined. Transfer to a serving dish and garnish with Parmesan cheese.

Reviews (5)

maryshaw12
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2018
My husband mad this one day when I was under the weather. It was delicious. Lots of great flavor. Must have been fairly easy to put together or he would not have attempted it. I was very impressed.
mommzzilla
Rating: 4 stars
02/13/2017
The pesto flavor was too strong for my family, so I made it again with half the amount of pesto, and we liked it much better. I also added mushrooms with the tomatoes, and I used fat free half and half instead of the cream. I'll definitely be making this again.
MQADigital
Rating: 4 stars
02/02/2017
Very good
Carol Kohan
Rating: Unrated
09/20/2016
I see mushrooms in the finished photo.  There isn't a mention of mushrooms in the ingredients list.  Am I seeing things?
Nancy Karlen
Rating: Unrated
09/23/2016
This is lifted from another website  where the author mentions throwing in a handful of mushrooms in one of her variations of the dish, others do not mention them....
