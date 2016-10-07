Copycat Musketeer Bars
These delicious bars taste just like one of your favorite candy bars! This easy dessert bar recipe is extra chocolatey.
Ingredients
Directions
Line a 13x9-inch pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray. In a small bowl microwave half of the chocolate pieces 1 minute or until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Spread evenly over the bottom of the prepared pan. Arrange chocolate wafer cookies in a single layer on top of the chocolate layer, breaking cookies as needed to fit. Chill 30 minutes or until chocolate is set.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl combine chocolate spread, butter, and malted milk powder. Stir in marshmallow creme. Microwave 30 seconds, stirring after 15 seconds. Stir until fully combined. With lightly greased hands or a lightly greased rubber spatula, pat mixture evenly over the cookie layer in pan.
In a small bowl microwave the remaining chocolate pieces 1 minute or until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Immediately spread melted chocolate evenly over marshmallow layer. Chill 30 minutes or until topping is firm. Use edges of foil to lift uncut bars out of pan. Transfer to a cutting board. Cut into bars.
To Store:
Layer bars between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 week or freeze for up to 1 month.