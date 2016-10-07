Copycat Musketeer Bars

Line a 13x9-inch pan with foil, extending the foil over the edges of the pan. Lightly coat foil with cooking spray. In a small bowl microwave half of the chocolate pieces 1 minute or until melted, stirring every 30 seconds. Spread evenly over the bottom of the prepared pan. Arrange chocolate wafer cookies in a single layer on top of the chocolate layer, breaking cookies as needed to fit. Chill 30 minutes or until chocolate is set.