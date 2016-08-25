Copycat Lemon Rosemary Chicken
Grilled chicken deglazed in lemon and rosemary combines with a lightly tossed side of angel hair pasta with spinach and tomatoes. A quick and simple glaze is the key to the Tuscan flavors in this Johnny Carino's copycat!
Ingredients
Directions
Place the chicken in a gallon sized ziploc bag. Pour 1 cup dressing in the bag and allow chicken to marinate for at least 3 hours but no longer than 12 hours. Grill chicken over medium-high heat until cooked through.
Place remaining Italian dressing in a large saute pan over medium heat. Add rosemary sprig, lemon juice, and salt and pepper. Move the rosemary sprig around the pan to allow the flavor to mix into the glaze. Place chicken in the pan and spoon glaze over the chicken until there is no glaze in the pan. Set aside.
Cook pasta in a large pot according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In another large saute pan, add olive oil, spinach, and garlic and saute over medium heat until spinach is cooked. Add tomatoes and stir in with the spinach. Then add pasta and toss together with tongs.
To serve, divide desired amount of pasta onto four plates. Add a chicken breast to each plate and garnish with lemon wheel and rosemary sprigs.