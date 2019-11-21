Copycat Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

Rating: Unrated

We created these cookies based on Girl Scout Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties) and we can assure you, they are just as hard to stop eating as the scout-delivered cookies.

Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar and salt and beat until combined. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla. Beat in flour. Cover and chill 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.

    Advertisement

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough until 1/4 inch thick. Using a 2-inch scalloped cookie cutter, cut out dough, rerolling scraps as needed. Place cutouts 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until light brown. Remove; cool on a wire rack.

  • In a medium bowl combine powdered sugar, peanut butter, and cream. Spread onto cookies, using about 2 tsp. for each cookie and leaving centers slightly mounded. Place on waxed paper.

  • In a small saucepan heat milk chocolate and candy coating over low until melted. Spoon over cookies, allowing excess to drip off. Let stand on a wire rack set over waxed paper until set.

To Store

Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 5 days or freeze up to 3 months.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
165 calories; 11 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 23 mg cholesterol; 89 mg sodium. 59 mg potassium; 16 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 2 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 182 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 19 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2019 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 12/18/2019