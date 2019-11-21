Copycat Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies
We created these cookies based on Girl Scout Tagalongs (aka Peanut Butter Patties) and we can assure you, they are just as hard to stop eating as the scout-delivered cookies.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar and salt and beat until combined. Beat in egg yolks and vanilla. Beat in flour. Cover and chill 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.
-
Preheat oven to 375°F. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough until 1/4 inch thick. Using a 2-inch scalloped cookie cutter, cut out dough, rerolling scraps as needed. Place cutouts 2 inches apart on an ungreased cookie sheet. Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until light brown. Remove; cool on a wire rack.
-
In a medium bowl combine powdered sugar, peanut butter, and cream. Spread onto cookies, using about 2 tsp. for each cookie and leaving centers slightly mounded. Place on waxed paper.
-
In a small saucepan heat milk chocolate and candy coating over low until melted. Spoon over cookies, allowing excess to drip off. Let stand on a wire rack set over waxed paper until set.
To Store
Layer cookies between waxed paper in an airtight container. Store in refrigerator up to 5 days or freeze up to 3 months.