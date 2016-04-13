Copycat Chicken Sandwich

Rating: 4.23 stars
69 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 4

Just like our favorite fast food restaurant, this almost famous chicken sandwich gets a delicious pickle brine.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large resealable plastic bag, combine chicken, pickle juice, and 1/4 cup milk. Chill for at least 30 minutes.

  • In a large skillet preheat oil to 365°F

  • Meanwhile, in a shallow dish combine remaining 1/2 cup milk and egg. In another shallow dish combine flour, powdered sugar, salt, and pepper.

  • Drain chicken. Dip chicken in egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Dip in flour mixture to coat.

  • Add chicken to hot oil and fry 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 165°F, turning once. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.

  • Top bottom buns with pickles, chicken, and top bun. Serve with waffle fries, if desired.

Reviews (4)

mnburns14
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2017
Made these last night, as it sounded like something different to do with chicken breasts. Very tasty and quick and easy. I have these ingredients on hand. Enjoyed by all.
cmheatherspring
Rating: 5 stars
04/16/2017
I did not fry in oil - I pan fried in butter. Amazing!
blroper15666229
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2018
I made these for a family get-together and everyone said they taste just like the famous restaurant!
re55reyahooco
Rating: 3 stars
04/14/2017
Was easy to make and the taste is right on. However it does not look like the original, not as crunchy.
