Copycat Chicken Sandwich
Just like our favorite fast food restaurant, this almost famous chicken sandwich gets a delicious pickle brine.
Ingredients
Directions
In a large resealable plastic bag, combine chicken, pickle juice, and 1/4 cup milk. Chill for at least 30 minutes.
In a large skillet preheat oil to 365°F
Meanwhile, in a shallow dish combine remaining 1/2 cup milk and egg. In another shallow dish combine flour, powdered sugar, salt, and pepper.
Drain chicken. Dip chicken in egg mixture, allowing excess to drip off. Dip in flour mixture to coat.
Add chicken to hot oil and fry 6 to 8 minutes or until golden brown and internal temperature reaches 165°F, turning once. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
Top bottom buns with pickles, chicken, and top bun. Serve with waffle fries, if desired.